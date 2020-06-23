The end of budget VR? Oculus discontinues low-end Go headset

Facebook-owned Oculus is discontinuing its Oculus Go virtual reality headset. It's ending sales of the headset but will maintain the headset's firmware through 2022. It will even accept new apps until the end of this year.

Simultaneously, Oculus said it's adding a Quest app distribution channel with fewer approval requirements, to hopefully entice more developers to create for the headset. In a blog post, Oculus said it's letting go of the Go to focus on the Quest, an all-in-one headset with full spatial 6DoF motion - not just head orientation. “You’ve told us loud and clear that 6DoF feels like the future of VR," Oculus said.

It added: "We won’t be shipping any more 3DoF VR products."

The $149 Go is already listed as out of stock, and Oculus is clearly already pushing developers toward the Quest. Initially designed as a budget option for VR enthusiasts, in actuality, the Oculus Go seemed to add confusion to Oculus’lineup.

Many confused the lesser-featured VR headset with the more advanced $399 Oculus Quest.

Let's also not ignore that, five years ago, VR was the hot new thing. A couple of years later, Pokemon Go exploded, and AR was trendy. Since then, we've seen companies toy with blending both AR and VR. But, to be honest, VR still hasn't gone mainstream.

Perhaps Facebook is aware of all this and is attempting to streamline its Oculus hardware portfolio in order to improve its bottom line.