Oculus is working on a Quest 2 VR headset and an AR headset

Facebook is developing a new version of its standalone Oculus Quest headset, according to a new report.

More specifically, Oculus, which is owned by Facebook, is making a second-generation successor that's slimmer, more lightweight, and faster than the original model. Existing prototypes are up to 15 per cent smaller and weigh closer about a quarter-pound less, Bloomberg has claimed.

The $399 Quest is a full-fledged, standalone VR setup that doesn't require a gaming PC setup or additional hardware. But it's less powerful than more expensive, tethered headsets, and some critics go as far as to say it's uncomfortable when worn for long periods of time.

As a result, Facebook is focused on scaling back the weight and size of the headset to make it more enjoyable to wear, Bloomberg said. There are reportedly multiple versions of the new Quest headset in the works. It's expected that the style and design of the Quest 2 could greatly change, including ditching the fabric sides for plastic and embracing elastic material for the straps.

Oculus is also thought to be working on upgraded controllers. These would be compatible with both the current and new models of the Quest.

It plans to announce the new headset and controllers via its Oculus Connect conference this year, but that could be delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company is also supposedly working on an augmented reality headset that could launch in 2023, Bloomberg said.