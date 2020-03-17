Oculus Quest is getting a major UI overhaul

Oculus Quest is one of the best VR headsets that money can buy at the moment and Facebook is constantly striving to make it better with regular updates.

Those updates include the beta rollout of hand tracking that removes the needs for controllers in certain situations. As well as the ability to tether it to a gaming PC and play more intensive Oculus Rift games.

Now the company is also refreshing the user interface to make it "more flexible, social and easy to use than ever before."

This is a major update to the experience that includes an overhauled menu. These changes make important information clearer and give you easier access to things like Explore, Store and Browser.

This also includes simple usability enhancements like easier access to brightness and volume controls and a much more visible gauge of battery life in the menu too.

Oculus Browser is getting some improvements as well, with the addition of multi-window support meaning you can browse multiple sites at once. We're essentially a step closer to getting the Minority Report, only in virtual reality.

In fact, Facebook makes a point of saying that these changes "a step toward VR becoming the next computing platform" so maybe we'll all be donning headsets to work in the near future rather than using a desktop or laptop machine.

The changes to the UI are rolling out this month and you can opt in to try them out via the Experimental Features sections in the settings menu.