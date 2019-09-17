Facebook is reportedly developing a pair of augmented reality glasses, and by the sounds of it, they'll be very high-tech and stylish.

The social network, which has experimented with its own hardware before, either through its acquisition of Oculus VR or through its new-ish Portal devices, has been working on AR glasses for the past few years, according to CNBC. It even partnered with eyewear brand Luxottica, which makes Ray-Ban glasses, to help launch them sometime between 2023 and 2025.

Codenamed Orion, they’re reportedly designed to replace your smartphone. They will allow you to take calls without a tethered phone, and much like Google Glass, they will be able to surface information via a small display. They also have a camera for live-streaming. Details are still thin, but it sounds like Facebook is serious and wants to ramp up its hardware efforts.

Keep in mind we’ve heard before that Facebook has considered AR glasses. The company confirmed in 2018 it was exploring the concept. Now we just have to wait and see if they'll be more successful than Google Glass and whether they'll beat Apple's rumoured AR glasses to market.