Joanna Lumley and EE host 360-degree movie trivia quiz to watch in VR and right here

EE is the headline sponsor of the 2018 British Academy Film Awards and to celebrate has made a 360-degree, virtual reality movie trivia quiz you can watch in a VR headset or online.

The host is British national treasure Joanna Lumley, who is also hosting the award ceremony itself on 18 February, and the quiz lasts a touch over five minutes.

Where this quiz differs from others is that clues to the answers might be found around the Savoy Hotel room you find yourself in. You are therefore encouraged to look around, if you are wearing a headset, or scroll on the video below.

As the video is hosted on YouTube, you can watch it in just about any mobile, desktop or console VR headset. Alternatively, if you head to one of EE's showcase stores around the country (Westfield Stratford, Westfield White City, Tottenham Court Road, Nottingham Victoria or Oxford Westgate) you can watch the quiz on a Google Daydream headset in the shop.

You have until the end of February to check it out.

EE is also hosting the 360-degree footage on its Facebook page.

The EE British Academy Film Awards will be shown live on BBC One in the evening of Sunday 18 February.