Glastonbury 2016 to be filmed in VR by EE, festival fun in 360-degrees

EE has been the technology partner of the Glastonbury Festival for many a year and each time comes up with a new way to integrate its tech into the everyday goings on at Worthy Farm.

This year virtual reality is on the rise, so it makes sense that EE has crafted a way of including VR in its Glastonbury plans.

The network is filming parts of the action with 360-degree cameras and editing it on site, so festival-goers can watch highlights through Samsung Gear VR headsets while they are there.

In addition, those not at the event can visit EE's flagship London store in Westfield, White City on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 June to see the action for themselves.

The 360-degree footage will show attendees arriving, performances from the Circus Field, and the Field of Avalon and Park areas.

As in previous years, there will also be an EE Recharge Tent at Glastonbury, for visitors to top up their mobile devices.

"We’re so excited to film the first ever virtual reality experience at Glastonbury, focusing on all the weird and wonderful things going on at Worthy Farm," said Mat Sears, communications director at EE.

"Even if you’re attending, it’s impossible to see every inch of the UK’s biggest festival. We’re using cutting edge VR technology to ensure people can experience as much of this amazing place as possible."