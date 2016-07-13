Carphone Warehouse Goji VR headset is much cheaper than Gear VR, iPhone compatible too

Carphone Warehouse is ranging its own universal virtual reality headset to give mobile phone owners interested in the Gear VR a budget option.

The Goji Universal VR Headset costs £39.99 and as well as Android, it can be used with iPhones. That includes the iPhone 6, 6s, 6 Plus and 6s Plus.

It is lightweight and has a cushioned visor. Like most mobile VR devices, including Google Cardboard and Samsung's Gear VR, you slot your phone in the front, which then acts as the screens for each eye.

The Goji works with the large array of VR apps available on iOS and Android app stores. It has a headphones port to connect easily for audio, plus there are magnetic controls to paude and resume playback on 360-degree videos.

"Everyone should have the opportunity to try the latest VR technology, so we’re bringing a universal headset to our stores for our customers to experience," said Dean Kramer, accessories director at CPW.

The headset with be available in Carphone Warehouse stores from Saturday 16 July.

Here's a full list of phones confirmed to be compatible with the headset: