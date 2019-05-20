The BBC is doubling down when it comes to Doctor Who and virtual reality. Earlier this year it announced its first animated VR short, The Runaway, and now publisher PlayStack has revealed that it is working with BBC Studios on a full-length VR game for the popular headsets.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time will be available this September for PSVR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive and the upcoming Vive Cosmos.

It is being developed by Maze Theory, a relatively new studio formed by ex-PlayStation and Activision staff, and features the thirteenth Doctor, as played by Jodie Whittaker.

Players will be faced with puzzles they must solve using the Sonic Screwdriver, plus some of the classic enemies and monsters from the show - including the Weeping Angels and, of course, the Daleks.

There will also be brand new monsters to defeat and there's the chance to fly the TARDIS from location to location.

"VR is the perfect home for a truly immersive Doctor Who adventure," said BBC Studios' head of digital entertainment, Bradley Crooks.

"Fans and newcomers alike will be able experience the universe of Doctor Who like never before, working with the Doctor and facing enemies new and old. Gaming is a key part of the future of Doctor Who and allows us to tell new and exciting stories beyond the TV screen."