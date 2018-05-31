You can watch the World Cup from your own private VR box

If you want to be in a World Cup stadium this summer but haven't got a ticket or Russian visa, the BBC is offering a way to get the full experience from the comfort of your own arm chair.

As part of a virtual reality trial, the Beeb is offering live coverage of all 33 BBC World Cup matches to be viewed through VR headsets. It will place you in your own private box as you watch the action unfold.

The experience will be akin to that of the presentation crew in the ground. A giant window will look out onto the pitch as you sit on a virtual BBC Sport sofa.

You will also be able to access live match statistics that pop up from a virtual coffee table. And you will be able to switch your view to behind either goal.

The VR experience will even be available when there are no live matches to view, with highlights and other on-demand content on offer.

All you need to do to watch in virtual reality is download the BBC Sport VR - FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 app that will be available soon for iOS, Android, Gear VR, Oculus Go and PlayStation VR. Just head to the respective app store and, when available, you can download and use it for free.