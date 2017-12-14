Pilot Doctor Who's Tardis through time and space in Time Vortex VR game

The BBC has announced the release of a new Doctor Who VR game, that will see you pilot the Tardis through the Time Vortex from the show's opening title sequence.

The game requires players to avoid obstacles both from the future and the past, but not wanting to make it too easy, by just looking at where you want the Tardis to go, you will need to physically move around to travel back in time and avoid being hit.

There's no end or goal to the game, but the longer you play, the harder it gets. Rather than just stick with the same Time Vortex, the game will you travel through Vortexes from the modern-day show, as well as those from the 60s and 80s.

The Doctor Who VR game is a reboot of the Time Vortex 360 game that was released earlier this year, but now makes its way to all manner of VR headsets. Because the game is web-based, it can be viewed and played on Google Cardboard, Samsung Gear VR, HTC Vive headsets via a web browser, or Android and iOS devices running the latest version of Chrome, Safari or Firefox.

Jo Pearce, Creative Director, BBC Digital Drama, said: "This game allows you to step inside one of the most iconic title sequences in TV history, as you pilot the Tardis through modern, 80s and 60s versions of the vortex."

"After releasing the 360 version of the game, we had lots of comments from players suggesting it would make a great VR experience. For this re-boot we wanted to offer a VR gaming experience that is as accessible as possible and test the limits of what is possible to develop using WebVR."