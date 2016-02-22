You can go on a VR journey with Sir David Attenborough and a giant dinosaur here

The BBC has made a special 360-degree short film featuring Sir David Attenborough and a titanosaur which you can watch through a VR headset, such as a Samsung Gear VR, Google Cardboard or equivalent.

And it gives you the opportunity to understand the scale of the recently discovered giant beast as you travel alongside it while Sir David explains all.

You can find the video available for free on YouTube and embedded below, where it is presented by the BBC in 360-degree mode. Indeed, you don't even need a VR headset to be able to watch and scroll around the landscape, although immersion in a device is highly recommended to get the best experience.

The BBC opted to make a 360-video when it was filming the heavily CGI-laden TV show, Attenborough and the Giant Dinosaur.

It was filmed against green screen, as you can see in the making of shots in the gallery above, and a BBC researcher stood in for the enormous dinosaur for the purposes of Attenborough's eye-line.

Sir David is the first presenter to make TV shows and documentaries in every form of broadcast medium, from black and white and low scan lines, via 3D to Ultra HD and now virtual reality.

You can watch the Attenborough and the Giant Dinosaur documentary on BBC iPlayer here. And there are further details, including a video of Sir David watching himself using a Gear VR headset on a dedicated BBC blog here.