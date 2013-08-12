  Audi A3 augmented reality manual now included in eKurzinfo iPhone app

The Audi eKurzinfo iPhone application now includes an augmented reality manual for the new Audi A3. The car was already the star of an iPad app that allowed a prospective buyer to see the vehicle from every conceivable angle, now A3 owners can use their smartphones to find out how sections of the car work and what things inside do.

Audi first released its eKurzinfo app to illustrate the features of the A1, but with version 3.0 it now includes the A3 and S3.

As it uses AR, an iPhone owner need only point their phone's camera at a button or any other of the 300 elements recognised by the software to get an explanation of what each of them does, and how to use them. This includes individual aspects of the engine under the hood, or even the windscreen wipers.

In some cases, the manual overlays 3D animated maintenance instructions, and as much of the content is cloud-based, the information is pushed to the phone when it is needed. So the app doesn't need to be updated before you leave the house, but you will need a data signal.

Developed by Metaio, the Audi eKurzinfo AR app is available in English, German and Japanese and is a free download from iTunes worldwide except the US and China at present.