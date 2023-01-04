We're starting to hear more and more about the upcoming headset.

Apple's been taking its sweet time as far as its entry into the world of AR and VR is concerned, with its putative headset the subject of rumours for literally years and years at this point.

Now, though, as the expected launch window gets closer and closer (at this point it's meant to be some time in 2023), a major new report has posited a lot of details.

This is all via The Information, and details an absolute wealth of new information that fills out our understanding of the headset's design.

Before that, though, is the headline figure of its price, which is apparently hovering at around $3,000 in internal discussions at Apple, which is a fair chunk of change.

It will apparently feature a digital crown-like dial, to let you crank between virtual and physical world views, for one thing.

The headset will also involve a waist-mounted battery pack, with a power cable trailing to the headset. You'll get around two hours of use on a charge but can swap out batteries.

Headbands can have speakers built into them and there will be different options available, while the headset itself uses carbon fibre and aluminium to reduce its weight.

Custom prescription lenses will be available, while the headset will automatically adjust to make for the ideal field of view for a user, up to 120 degrees.

An H2 chip will allow for low-latency connections to AirPods Pro second-generation models, for easy audio. There's no 3.5mm jack, seemingly, with Bluetooth headphones apparently a mixed bag.

This is an absolute wealth of new information to process, and gives us a fuller picture than ever of the headset's construction.