Apple's AR/VR headset unveiling could be just months away

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's long-rumoured AR/VR headset could finally be about to enter mass production, with an announcement as soon as April 2023.

We've been hearing talk of Apple entering the AR/VR headset market for a number of years, and now and a new report claims that mass production of the product could kick off in March of 2023. It's thought that the company could then announce the product just a few weeks later, possibly in April. However, with the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event likely to take place in June, it's possible Apple may hold off until then.

The same report also has Apple's initial supply run as being extremely limited, although the expectations are that an expected high price will also serve to curtail demand. To that end, the report believes that Apple's headset "mainly targets the commercial markets", although it isn't yet clear what that means or why Apple would enter such a market.

The headset itself is expected to feature Mac-like Apple silicon, high-resolution displays, and multiple onboard cameras - as many as 14 - for tracking purposes. Support for iris scanning is also thought to be a notable feature, allowing multiple people to share a headset and have the device know who is wearing it at any given time. Previous reports also suggest that Apple is using lighter materials than some of its headset competitors, allowing people to wear the headset for longer without discomfort.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.