(Pocket-lint) - Apple's upcoming mixed reality headset is rumored to feature cameras designed to scan a wearer's eyes, allowing for biometric authentication. The feature would mean that people could pay for purchases and sign into apps and services using just their eyes.

The feature, which would likely behave in a similar way to Face ID that's already used on Apple iPhones and iPads, will also make it easier for multiple people to use the same headset at different times, according to a report by The Information. That's a feature that would make the Apple headset stand out among competing products like Meta's Quest Pro.

The same report goes on to point to the use of 14 different cameras, compared to the 10 of the Quest Pro. The extra cameras are expected to allow Apple's headset to more accurately track its wearer's body, including legs.

Citing two people who worked on the Apple AR/VR headset project, The Information also notes that the headset is thinner and lighter than the one shown off by Meta recently - the Quest Pro weighs 722 grams, for reference. Other tidbits include the ability to magnetically attach prescription lenses for those who need them.

Apple's first foray into the AR/VR world is expected to cost upwards of $2,000 and use multiple Apple-designed chips, similar to those that power iPhones, iPads, and Macs. No firm release date has been shared to date, but a launch in the first part of 2023 is the latest rumour.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.