(Pocket-lint) - It's a mark of how long there have been firm rumours spreading of Apple working on an augmented and mixed-reality headset that, before any form of announcement, we're now hearing about the device's second generation.

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has written a blog post exploring some of what he's heard about Apple's plans to develop its new product further once the first version has shipped (although we don't have a firm date even for that first release).

He is of the belief that the once the first-generation ships, Apple will be working on a second generation of devices that will include a range of models, including more high-end and low-end options to suit a wider set of budgets.

This will also account for Apple's apparent hope that the devices will hit 10 million units shipped sometime in 2025 or 2026, which would sound ambitious for another company but given Apple's apparent commitment to the project might not be fanciful.

The second generation of devices will also apparently have improved lens modules for each eye, potentially increasing visual fidelity and perhaps allowing the designs to shrink down slightly, a key variable for wearable headsets or glasses.

As with most information about Apple's plans for unannounced products, we may not hear anything from the Cupertino manufacturer for quite some time, but this certainly makes it sound like Apple's AR glasses are going to be here to stay once they do arrive.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.