(Pocket-lint) - Apple CEO Tim Cook made headlines this week when he coyly answered a reporter's question about AR headsets and seemingly teased his company might have something in the works. Now, well-respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed Apple will release an AR headset in less than six months.

The long-rumoured headset, which is expected to offer both augmented reality and virtual reality experiences, will "likely release" in January 2023, according to Kuo's latest analyst note.

[Analysis] New Growth Focus of VR/Headset Industry in Post-Meta Era: Meta’s Competitors, Chinese Market, and Apple/Apple Supply Chain / @mingchikuo https://t.co/1kJjibj6vJ — (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 24, 2022

Kuo said the headset is "the most complicated product Apple has ever designed" and could lead to "rapid growth" in the headset space. Keep in mind Kuo has repeatedly claimed Apple is developing a mixed reality headset and even said last year that the headset would release sometime in 2022. But the analyst has a fantastic track record when it comes to accurately predicting Apple's plans.

Pocket-lint has been rounding up all the leaks and rumours so far about Apple's AR/VR headset. Just earlier this year, Apple's board of directors reportedly tested the headset. More recently, mentions of the headset's RealityOS operating system started surfacing in Apple's code and appearing in trademark filings. And then of course there are Cook's comments to China Daily. There are also several reports from over the years about what the headset might feature and how it could look. It's thought to pack 14 cameras and have an M1-comparable processor.

Add it all up, and it certainly seems like an announcement could happen sooner than later. But that also feels like a sentence we've written numerous times before about Apple's headset.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.