(Pocket-lint) - Apple CEO Tim Cook recently gave an on-camera interview to the China Daily, where he may or may have not hinted that Apple is working on an augmented reality headset.

When asked about what an AR headset needs to succeed in the consumer market, the executive talked about how Apple has an active interest in augmented reality technology, and at the end, he even told viewers to "stay tuned and you will see what we have to offer". It's worth watching the entire clip on Twitter - which was spotted by 9to5Mac - to see how the interviewer asks the question and to watch Cook's rather coy response yourself.

One can't help but wonder if Cook is hinting that Apple is developing an AR headset. Keep in mind the company has been rumoured to be developing some sort of headset, whether it's AR or AR/VR, for at least five years. Both Cook and the interviewer likely know about the reports.

During the interview, Cook admitted he "couldn’t be more excited" about AR, although he also noted the technology is still in the "very early innings".

Apple's CEO has spoken about AR several times over the past few years, even saying it is "a critically important part of Apple’s future". The most recent reports indicate Apple's work on a first-generation headset is almost complete. It has reportedly begun developing an operating system, too, called Reality OS.

Despite all these rumours, however, Apple has yet to officially confirm or announce anything. In fact, many people thought Apple would tease the headset at WWDC 2022. But that never happened.

