Apple AR Glass enters development phase, claims analyst

(Pocket-lint) - Many had their fingers crossed for an Apple AR reveal at WWDC this year, but with no mentions whatsoever, what are we to expect next?

Hailong International research analyst, Jeff Pu, has some ideas.

In a note obtained by 9to5Mac, Pu says that Luxshare will remain one of Apple's main suppliers for devices to come in late 2022 and 2024.

He reckons the long-rumoured AR Glass will finally release in the second half of 2024.

The AR Glass has entered design development and a prototype will be ready by the end of this year, he claims. With mass production taking place in the latter half of 2024.

"We expect it to adopt waveguide technology, and Corning (GLW) and Hoya (7741 JP) are sampling the glass. We expect Lante to benefit from the partnership with Corning." Pu writes.

It's important to differentiate the AR Glass from Apple's other upcoming mixed reality headset, which rumours suggest will be launching in late 2022, or early 2023.

While not much is known about the AR Glass, it's suspected that the device will focus 100 per cent on augmented reality. Think of it like a souped-up Google Glass, rather than a VR headset.

Whatever the case may be, we're excited to learn more and hopefully it won't be too long before Apple gives us a tease.

Writing by Luke Baker.