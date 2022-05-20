(Pocket-lint) - Apple has been rumoured to be developing a mixed reality headset for years. It's expected to be a headset capable of both augmented and virtual reality. The latest report has claimed Apple showed the headset to its board of directors, and its engineers are not working hard on an operating system.

According to Bloomberg, an announcement is on the horizon, but that doesn't mean the headset will appear at WWDC 2022. Bloomberg noted the board would typically see a device only shortly before an announcement. The Information said Apple board members last got a demo of prototype AR/VR devices in 2016. These were early-stage devices.

Bloomberg's report said the headset's consumer release is planned for late this year or 2023. Apple has also "ramped up development" of the Reality OS (also called rOS) operating system.

Apple's headset will likely let you be immersed in a virtual world and overlay virtual elements onto your real world with a pass-through feature. The headset is rumoured to have an AirPods Max-like fabric mesh and headband. Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is accurate at predicting Apple's product roadmap, has said the headset is powered by an M1-class chip.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.