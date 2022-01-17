Apple Vision AR/VR headset could be pricey but powerful

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's AR/VR headset has been tipped to be considerably more expensive than rival devices when it finally arrives. But, as a trade-off, it is also expected to be packed with powerful tech.

Apple expert Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has written in his latest episode of the Power On newsletter that he believes the device will most lilkely be called Apple Vision, although it could also end up with the name Apple Reality or Apple Sight.

He has also explained why it is likely to cost over $2,000: "Apple typically charges a bit more than its competitors for products, locking in margins that have helped it become one of the most profitable consumer-electronics companies ever," he writes.

"The new headset won’t be an exception, but the main reason why the company has discussed price points above $2,000 is because of some of its internal technologies."

One of the technologies, he posts, is an M1 Pro-style chipset: "I'd expect two processors inside of the device, including one on par with the M1 Pro in the MacBook Pro. Combine that with multiple displays - including super-high-resolution 8K panels - an interchangeable prescription lens option and advanced audio technology, and the costs add up.

"The main reason for going with an M1 Pro over an M1 isn’t CPU speeds. It’s the need for more advanced graphics. As you may know, the M1 has an eight-core GPU, whereas the M1 Pro has 14 to 16 graphics cores."

He ends his commentary on Apple Vision (or whatever the headset ends up being called) by saying it'll likely be announced in the next year or so.

Famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo went one better last November. He claimed that it'll first appear late 2022.

Writing by Rik Henderson.