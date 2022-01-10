Apple unlikely to support the metaverse with its VR headset

(Pocket-lint) - We've been hearing dribs and drabs about Apple's plans for augmented reality and virtual reality technologies. The most recent rumours suggest Apple's AR headset could launch in 2022.

In the meantime, Apple sources have said that the company has rejected the idea of the metaverse and has no plans to support it with its upcoming AR headset.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple instead plans its headset will be used for short bouts of communication with others, immersive content viewing and, of course, gaming.

If the sources are to be believed, then Apple's AR/VR product may well be quite a different experience to Meta and its future headset and user-experience plans for the metaverse. With many companies currently focusing on the metaverse, it's a curious move by Apple and one that could have interesting implications.

As for the headset itself, it's still not entirely clear what's coming. Previous rumours have suggested Apple is working on an expensive, high-end headset that will have an insane 8K resolution (per eye), along with inside out tracking cameras and more. While other recent rumours have pointed to a much more affordable offering. That affordable version might still sport 4K displays and serious specs, but it's not known when it will appear.

We've also heard that the company is working on both AR glasses and a VR headset as separate devices, so there's a lot happening, but nothing official. We'll have to wait and see.

