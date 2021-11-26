Apple AR headset could finally see the light of day next year

(Pocket-lint) - Apple's mooted augmented reality headset has been one of those projects that we've been hearing tidbits about for absolutely years - enough to be pretty confident that Apple has at least been working on the idea, whether or not it's ever been ready to actually release.

Now a potential release date is apparently finally in the picture, according to the latest reporting from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who's got plenty of Apple product leaks under his belt.

He has sources that indicate a 2022 release date is currently in mind, although it'll likely be at the very tail-end of the year in the fourth accounting quarter.

It'll apparently sport two processors, including one that'll be similar to the M1 chipset currently powering newer MacBook models, which will let the headset operate independently of an iPhone or other tethered device.

That also means it'll have some pretty beefy processing power, which means there's cause for optimism in terms of what it'll be capable of.

Sony is apparently providing two 4K Micro OLED displays that'll be what you actually see through the glasses, and while Apple is apparently confident that they'll have a varied set of potential uses, we're interested to hear more about just what people will actually be able to do with them.