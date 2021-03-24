(Pocket-lint) - Apple’s long-rumored mixed reality headset could weigh significantly less than the existing competition, including the Oculus Quest 2 and Microsoft’s HoloLens 2, according to a new research note from well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (as seen by 9to5Mac).

Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the headset will weigh less than 150 grams when it launches, allowing it to be worn comfortably for long periods of time.

For comparison, the Quest 2 headset weighs 503 grams, while the HoloLens 2 weighs 645 grams, and the Valve Index weighs 809 grams. Even Google’s Daydream View, a fabric VR headset that uses a phone for a display, weighs 220 grams. And the iPhone 12 weighs 164 grams.

Currently, the rumour mill expects Apple's headset, codenamed N301 but widely referred to as Apple Glasses, to offer both virtual reality and augmented reality experiences. It likely won't arrive until 2022, and the most recent details about the design have suggested it will feature a mesh fabric and look like a pair of swimming goggles. It might also sport 8K displays and eye-tracking technology.

It's also thought to pack more than a dozen cameras for hand tracking and capturing footage. Kuo believes it could have plastic lenses, an ultra-short focal length, and Micro-OLED displays. In terms of pricing, it might cost as much as $3,000, according to previous reporting, making the headset roughly $2,700 more expensive than the Quest 2. But the HoloLens 2 would still be $500 more.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.