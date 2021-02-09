(Pocket-lint) - Apple recently revealed it is shuffling its executive lineup, and in the process, it also revealed it is working on a new project. Now, Bloomberg has shared some details about what that mysterious new effort involves.

Apple specifically announced that Dan Riccio, its senior VP of engineering for Apple hardware since 2012, is leaving his role to lead an unnamed project at the company. It said he'd be "creating something new" and would report directly to CEO Tim Cook, according to a press release. Apple didn't elaborate, which begs the question: What will Riccio be dedicating all his time to going forward?

Well, Bloomberg thinks Riccio is now overseeing the company’s work on augmented and virtual reality products. While Mike Rockwell still runs Apple’s AR and VR unit and is remains responsible for daily developments, Riccio has “ultimate oversight” of the new hardware.

Currently, Apple is rumoured to be developing headset-like goggles possibly capable of running augmented reality app or virtual reality apps, or both. The latest reports suggest Apple's first device will be a mixed-reality device that should launch in 2022 for about $3,000.

For Riccio to be assigned a new role dedicated to one project only, it has to be something more than MacBook refreshesand item trackers, so an AR/VR headset certainly makes sense. Riccio has been a leader in designing, developing, and engineering almost all of Apple’s products -- from the first-generation iMac to the more recent 5G iPhone lineup, M1-based Macs, and AirPods Max.

Apple has said he "scaled up" the company's ability to innovate.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.