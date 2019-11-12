Apple's AR/VR headset could launch in 2022, AR glasses in 2023

Apple's augmented reality headset plans are coming into focus, thanks to a new report from The Information, which cited internal presentations direct from Apple’s headquarters in California.

The company reportedly plans to release its first augmented reality headset in 2022. A smaller device, likely a pair of AR glasses, will arrive in 2023. The AR headset, codenamed N301, apparently looks like the Oculus Quest virtual reality headset. It does both AR and VR, features external cameras to map surroundings, and has a high-resolution display to show information and overlay virtual objects onto the real world.

Apple supposedly plans to start contacting developers about building software for the headset from 2021. Separate to this headset, Apple is designing a pair of AR glasses that can be worn more for daily use. The Information said a person who has seen current prototypes described them as looking like "high-priced sunglasses with thick frames that house the battery and chips".

Apple has explored using lenses that darken to signal the wearer is busy.

Bloomberg said Apple “recently” decided to delay the release of its AR/VR headset from 2020, and that the device will “focus on gaming, watching video and virtual meetings". However, both devices will feature a “new 3D sensor system” that sounds like an advanced version of Face ID. This 3D time-of-flight sensor will also reportedly appear in a new iPad Pro thought to arrive early next year.

For more about Apple's AR/VR headset plans, see our rumour round-up here.