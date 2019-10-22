Apple Glasses might pack holographic lenses to display games over your vision

The iPhone debuted in 2007 and was followed by the iPad in 2010 and the Apple Watch in 2015. Now, Apple's next innovation might land in 2020.

The company has been supposedly working on an augmented reality headset - in addition to other AR/VR prototypes - for years at this point, but in more recent months, talk has been reignited, with the latest report suggesting the headset could arrive in a matter of months. Apple is reportedly aiming for a 2020 release for its headset, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has a great track record at leaking Apple news.

Apple could delay that release, however, especially if the product needs more development. But next year is the target, and Apple hopes to deliver some sort of product that has holographic displays in its lenses. It'll be able to wirelessly pair with an iPhone to display messages and more over a person's field of vision. Wearers can even play games with the AR headset. Apple might also launch a dedicated app store for the headset.

Thanks to Apple's interest in its ARKit platform for AR apps, plus its ramped-up hiring of AR/VR experts and acquisition of multiple AR/VR companies, we've long known this headset is coming. Dubbed Apple Glasses by the media, the AR headset has even popped up in numerous patent filings. However, it's unclear if it will be more like a pair of smart glasses or a full headset.

Details are still murky at this point, but if you'd like to see a round-up of everything we know so far, check out our Apple Glasses guide here.