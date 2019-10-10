Expert industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has apparently reported that Apple may be working with third-party brands on its upcoming AR devices.

That same report suggests that the long-rumoured Apple AR headset may launch sometime in the second quarter of 2020.

Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple may well be partnering with third-party brands to work on the release of the AR headset. What that means for the device remains to be seen, but it could include hardware to tie the headset to other devices like the Apple iPhone or iPads.

We have had a lot of hints at the new augmented reality device lately. There were recent findings in the code of iOS 13 that pointed at an app which had the ability to switch between head-mounted and hand-held modes. Further confirmation that the AR headset will work with your iPhone.

Back in July, an official patent application was discovered which seemed to suggest that the design of the new AR headset might include sensors to track the user's expressions and then recreate them in mixed reality.

We've heard all sorts about the AR headset over the years, even going all the way back to 2016. It's certainly going to be interesting to see what Apple brings to the market.