Apple's standalone headset with AR and VR support might launch in 2020

- Apple aims to have tech ready in 2019, and wants to ship by 2020

Apple is rumoured to be making a headset of some sort, and now, there's a new a report with details about it.

According to CNET, the headset is a standalone device. It's codenamed T288 and expected to support both augmented reality and virtual reality technologies. The headset would also connect to a dedicated box via high-speed, short-range wireless technology. This box, which looks like a PC tower, would be powered by a custom Apple processor.

The yet-to-be-announced headset should launch around 2020. It would also feature an 8K display for each eye, which should stop the screen-door effect that plagues current headsets (where you see spaces in between the pixels while looking at the display). For comparison, the new HTC Vive Pro offers a 1,440 x 1,600-pixel display per eye.

Unlike with the HTC Vive, though, CNET said you wouldn't have to install cameras around a room to detect your location. Everything would be built into Apple's headset and box. The goal is eliminate any need for cords. For more rumours and leaks about what this mystery headset might feature, check out Pocket-lint's in-depth roundup here.

