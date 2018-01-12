Apple ramps up AR glasses project by talking to parts suppliers at CES

Apple was at CES 2018 in an effort to speed up its augmented reality glasses project, according to a new report.

Bloomberg claimed Apple representatives met with suppliers that "make the nuts and bolts required to power AR glasses", but it also said that major players like Facebook and Google met with these suppliers as well at the show. The report didn't provide any other information, but it's evidence that Apple AR glasses may be on the way.

These glasses, dubbed "Apple Glasses", have been heavily rumoured ever since Apple started investing in AR. CEO Tim Cook once said Apple is "high on AR for the long run" and that Apple thinks "there's great things for customers and a great commercial opportunity". Bloomberg also previously reported Apple is making an AR headset.

This rumoured headset, or glasses, which you can read about from here, is said to launch by 2020. It's thought to have a dedicated display, a built-in processor, and a custom operating system (called "rOS" for reality operating system). However, as of November, Apple hadn't decided how users would control the headset or launch apps.

It's explored the possibility of touchscreens, Siri voice activation, and head gestures. Engineers are also working on applications for virtual meeting rooms and 360-degree video playback. They're reportedly using HTC Vive headsets for internal testing. Apple has several headset prototypes, too, with one going by the codename T288.

In other words, we're still a long ways off from a finished product. But if Apple went to CES 2018 to talk with suppliers, it sounds like the project is ramping up and that Apple has no plans of canceling it any time soon.