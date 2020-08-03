(Pocket-lint) - Apple has its own an augmented reality (AR) platform. Known as ARKit, there are a bunch of ARKit-enabled apps you can use on your iOS device.

While virtual reality immerses you into a space, essentially replacing everything you see in a physical world, AR takes the world around you and adds virtual objects to it. With ARKit, you can place virtual furniture within your own room, for instance.

You can also battle virtual enemies scuttling along your floor or even place a potential car purchase in your garage! If you want to know more about ARKit and how it enables developers to easily create new AR experiences, see our ARKit guide.

Ikea Place

Ikea's app enables you to visualise its products in your home, whether that be a kitchen cabinet or minimalist lamp. More than 2,000 Ikea products are currently available in the app, so you can hone your interior design skills without having to spend a cent.

Overstock

US online retailer Overstock enables you to place 3D models of thousands of products into your home. You can then share pictures of the AR models add the Overstock items to your cart, and even pay for them via Apple Pay.

Giphy World

If you love GIFs, check out the repository Giphy. Its latest app, Giphy World, lets you add AR-powered 3D GIFs to the world around you and you can record video, too. You then share your creations with friends who also have the app, enabling you to communicate in AR.

Housecraft

Housecraft is a furniture arrangement app with a range of items that can be resized to fit in your room. We consider this a planning app more than an app you'd use to shop, like you would with Ikea Place. It also has a fun disaster feature that lets you create havoc in a room.

MeasureKit

MeasureKit is money well spent, because with this app, you can measure almost anything using your iPhone or iPad camera, including angles and room dimensions. The ruler tool is free, but you'll need to upgrade for the others.

TapMeasure

TapMeasure is like other measurement apps, but it goes a step further, letting you create floor plans and 3D room models, which you can then export as CAD files. It's free to download and use, though some features, like the CAD file export one, cost extra.

NightSky

Night Sky lets you identify stars, planets, constellations, and satellites. It has a "Grand Orrery" premium feature that lets you see the Solar System in your home. You can walk around it, zoom in on planets, and explore - all in AR.

Carrot Weather

This cheeky weather app has a new AR mode, thanks to ARKit, so you can get "hilariously snarky forecasts" in AR. The team behind the app also warns users not to poke the ocular sensor, which, now you know you totally will.

Edmunds

Looking to shop for a new or used car in the US? Check out this extensive vehicle database and you will be able to visualise a potential vehicle purchase by placing it in your garage or driveway. Edmunds said you can use this AR feature to confirm if a car will fit wherever you'll want to park it.

RoomScan Pro

RoomScan Pro is another great tool if you're thinking of doing some DIY or remodelling part of your house. It lets you quickly and easily measure the size of a room and the different surface areas of its walls, all using AR measurement.

More ARKit-enabled AR apps to try

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Max Freeman-Mills.