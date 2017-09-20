Ikea Place uses Apple ARKit to show you new furniture in your own home

Ikea has released its promised augmented reality app, as announced during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Ikea Place is available in the US now and coming to the UK soon. It is a free iOS app that uses Apple ARKit to show you what Ikea furniture will look like in your own home.

After downloading and installing the app, you can hold up your iPhone or iPad and select an item of furniture you like the look of. You can then rotate and place it, with your surroundings shown through the camera, to see how it looks in your room.

The app requires the all-new iOS 11 operating system to be installed in order to work. If you haven't already, you can check if it is compatible with your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch here: Can I get iOS 11 on my iPhone or iPad?

Ikea Place also allows you to share snapshots of your virtual items in your real home on social apps, including WhatsApp and Instagram. And, of course, you can order the real versions of the furniture from the Ikea store when you're happy with it.

Apple ARKit is a major addition to iOS 11. You can read about other big new features here: Apple iOS 11 tips and tricks for iPhone: Master your new software.