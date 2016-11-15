You could be wearing Apple iGlasses soon, smart specs in development

Apple is said to be working on its own augmented reality glasses, much like Google's failed Glass device or Microsoft's HoloLens headset.

Bloomberg claims that the project is still in the "exploration phase", but plans are that a device would connect to an iPhone and wirelessly show images and information in a wearer's field of vision.

Tim Cook has publicly revealed his love of augmented reality before. The Apple boss talked about the tech during a conference call with analysts this summer: "AR can be really great, and we have been and continue to invest a lot in this," he said.

"We are high on AR for the long run. We think there are great things for customers and a great commercial opportunity."

Bloomberg's sources say that, should Apple continue with the project, it'll be at least 2018 before any working device is unveiled. It's also worth remembering that Apple considers many areas to expand into, with few seeing the light of day. The Apple car or television set anyone?

We hope that if Apple does stick with the tech it goes back to its traditional naming convention and calls the new device iGlasses. Or could it be iSpecs? iSpecs so.

Sigh.