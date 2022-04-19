Is Amazon making an XR device? New job listings suggest yes

(Pocket-lint) - Several major tech companies, including Facebook, Apple, and Google, are reportedly all working on augmented reality devices.

Now, you can add Amazon to that list.

The company is hiring for a "new-to-world smart-home product" that uses "XR", according to job listings first discovered by Protocol. XR is an abbreviation of extended reality. It's an umbrella term that covers the combination of virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality. Devices that claim to be capable of XR can deliver experiences relating to all three. Although there are not many specific details in Amazon's job listings, there is one for a "software engineer - XR/AR, XR/AR Devices" that mentions "conceiving and developing key software and architecture for a new-to-world smart-home product".

Another listing for a "Sr. Technical Program Manager, New Products - XR" notes how the role requires the person to "develop an advanced XR research concept into a magical and useful new-to-world consumer product". The listings also calls for experience making "deeply technical products" as well as experience in artificial intelligence, machine intelligence, robotics, and games.

Keep in mind Meta, formerly Facebook, is reportedly preparing to release its first AR glasses in 2024. Meanwhile, Apple’s AR/VR headset might release in 2023, and Google is targeting 2024 for its AR headset. Perhaps Amazon, too, sees a future in AR/VR and is now building its own XR headset, although nothing has been publicly confirmed by the company as of yet.

Amazon does have experience making smart glasses, however. It offers the Echo Frames (pictured above), for instance. Although they lack XR capabilities, they are Alexa-enabled hardware glasses.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.