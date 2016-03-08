Amazon job posting reveals virtual reality team for producing VR content

Amazon wants to produce virtual reality content, according to a new job posting for its Amazon Video arm.

The posting is live on the website Glassdoor and was first spotted by Upload VR. In the posting, Amazon seeks to hire someone "responsible for building the Virtual Reality experience within Amazon Video."

Amazon's posting elaborated: "Entertainment is evolving rapidly. The future will not be limited to passive 2D experiences. The Virtual Reality team will explore and create the platform and interface for immersive storytelling."

The company said its VR team will also build an ingestion and playback platform for VR experiences. The posting further indicated Amazon is looking for someone with a degree in computer science, 15 or more years of relevant engineering work, and 7 or more years as a software developer. There is no mention of applicants needing previous experience with virtual reality.

Still, it seems like Amazon wants to go beyond creating VR experiences by building an entire platform for people to watch VR. Keep in mind this is not the first hint from Amazon that it is interested in this space. A patent filing surfaced last autumn, revealing Amazon imagined a VR headset.

That patent filing also suggested Amazon would create both VR hardware and content to compete with YouTube.