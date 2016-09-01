Alcatel Vision VR headset hopes to better the Gear VR

Mobile phone maker Alcatel is the latest company to embrace VR with the launch of a new headset, and a new 360 camera to create Virtual Reality content with.

The headset, known simply as Vision, opts for an over the head bracket design rather than a strap and has been designed to work without the need of your smartphone.

The all-in-one wireless mobile device offers 120-degree field of vision and promises to adjust for myopia, eliminating the need for glasses or contact lenses when using the device.

The device itself is Android Marshmallow-powered with an octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth, LTE, Wi-Fi, accelerometer, gyroscope and proximity sensor.

Effectively, it has everything you expect from a modern smartphone, only hidden inside the headset. It has two 3.8-inch AMOLED screens, each with a 1,080 x 1,020 pixel resolution.

The 3000mAh battery, which is hidden in the bracket that leans on the back of your head so the headset doesn't feel too top heavy at the front, will last for around 3 hours on a single charge says Alcatel.

The Vision VR device will come with a number of bundled games and apps including Magic Interactive Entertainment’s BattleBlock, a frisbee combat game designed for VR that supports a person-to-person mode and cinematic VR experiences from Jaunt VR. Alcatel says it plans to add more in the future as well as allow people to buy apps from developers.

There's no precise pricing yet, but Alcatel says to expect the Vision headset to cost roughly 499-599 euros. That's not cheap, but then you get the bonus of it being completely wirefree compared to devices like Oculus or Vive that will have you tripping over cables.

The Vision VR should be available at the start of next year.

Meanwhile, the the Alcatel 360 Camera, as it names suggests, is an easy-to-use 360° camera available in two models.

Both possess a dual 210° fisheye lens: a rectangular model which is about half the size of a credit card, and a ball-shaped one, about the size of a coin. The compact, lightweight, plug and play Alcatel 360 Camera allows users to capture, preview and upload content directly to their smartphones.