Acer has announced a Windows Mixed Reality headset with a detachable design - the first virtual reality headset to do so, it claims.

The Acer OJO 500 can have the lens and head strap removed for easy cleaning. Most VR devices have fixed lenses, making them difficult to clean - especially internally.

If a family or work space have several different users operating the same headset, this could be important.

In addition, the mask on the OJO 500 can be flipped up so the entire headset does not need to be removed if a user needs to take a phone call, for example.

Two different head straps can also be attached, with a soft, washable strap or a harder, more durable option. And there is a customisable inter-pupillary distance (IPD) wheel to ensure the display is at an exact length from the pupil for optimum focus. A dedicated smartphone app can be used to determine the IPD beforehand.

The Acer OJO 500 has a two 2.89-inch LCD displays, providing a 100-degree field of view and overall 2880 x 1440 pixel resolution. The refresh rate is 90Hz for smooth screen action.

A patented sound pipe design directs sound from built-in speakers towards a wearer's ears without the need for headphones.

Two Bluetooth-enabled controllers are included with the headset.

It will be available in the US and Europe from November, priced at $399 and €499 respectively. A UK price is yet to be revealed.