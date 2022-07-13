The Magic Leap 2 is coming later this year but it's pricey

(Pocket-lint) - Magic Leap has announced that the second generation of its mixed reality headset will finally be available in September.

We first got word of the headset at the beginning of 2021, and it was touted for release that year, but alas news has been quiet in recent times.

Before you get too excited, though, there's, unfortunately, a pretty big price hike for the new model.

The Magic Leap One launched at $2,300 all the way back in 2018, but the new addition will start at $3,299.

And if that price tag wasn't enough to scare you away, the brand will also launch Developer Pro and Enterprise variants ranging from $4,099 to $4,999.

Of course, the latter models are aimed squarely at business use and will be supplied with a suite of enterprise-centric features and development tools.

However, from the sounds of it, the standard model is pretty business-centric, too. With Magic Leap calling it "the most immersive AR platform for enterprise."

The Magic Leap 2 has a much smaller and more attractive look, and it now weighs around 255 grams.

It's offering a more immersive 70-degree field of view with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1440 x 1760 resolution. Magic Leap claims this is the largest FOV available on a mixed reality device to date.

It's also the first headset to offer dynamic dimming, allowing it to be used more effectively in bright situations without sacrificing image quality.

At its core is a 7nm AMD chip based on Zen 2 architecture and it's claimed to run for 3.5 hours per charge.

If you or your business are ready to take the leap, it'll be available on September 30th for US customers. It's also expected to be made available in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Canada and Saudi Arabia - with Japan and Singapore seeing a release at a later date.

