(Pocket-lint) - Motorola has introduced a 5G neckband designed for XR headsets.

Extended reality - or XR - is an umbrella term that covers augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality. The underlying technologies for all those formats power XR. Anyway, Motorola announced that its "5G XR neckband" is meant to be used with lightweight headsets - such as its parent company's Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses.

It's basically a lanyard packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, a touchpad, SIM card slot, speakers, gyroscope, accelerometer, and other sensors, as first reported by Engadget. The idea is manufacturers can rely on the neckband to house a brawny processor and beefy battery, thus allowing their headset to be more of a display shell that's comfier and lighter to wear.

In the case of the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses, they are already light and powered by laptops. But, if used with the neckband, they'll still work but have the added bonus of being even more portable.

Motorola said it has partnered with Verizon on the neckband, too, which means it offers cellular connectivity and can even work with the US carrier’s mmWave 5G network. All that said, there’s no information yet on how much the neckband will cost - let alone when and where it’ll be available to buy.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.