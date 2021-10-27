Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Upcoming Pimax VR headset boasts 12K visuals, standalone functionality and more

(Pocket-lint) - Pimax has revealed a new insane headset that it's working on which offers some pretty incredible specs. Those specs include not only 12K resolution, but also a 200-degree field of view, integrated Tobii eye-tracking and much more besides. 

As if that wasn't insane enough on its own, the Pimax Reality 12K QLED VR headset mixes the best of both worlds with the inclusion of a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset. The company says that this means it's both capable of playing PCVR games and running in a standalone fashion similar to the Oculus Quest 2

We were already blown away by the Pimax 8K X VR which offered up two 4K displays per eye, now things are set to be even more impressive. 

The Pimax Reality 12K QLED VR headset is kicking things up a notched by increasing the resolution to 6K per eye. It's said to use dual 200Hz HDR LCD panels with Mini LED backlighting and a quantum dot layer. This setup should improve the colour range and make things even more impressive. 

Of course, the previous cutting edge headsets required a high-end PC in order to run, so the idea of upping the ante with an even more power-hungry device is a confusing one. However, Pimax says that the inclusion of Tobii eye-tracking and Dynamic Foveated Rendering (DFR) will help with that. 

This tech means that only the things you're looking at will be rendered at full quality, thereby reducing the pressure on your gaming machine while you play. And in turn, this should lead to a better overall experience. 

Additionally, the Pimax Reality 12K QLED VR headset is being crafted with inside out tracking capabilities and like the HTC Vive Cosmos headset, it'll have swappable faceplates for SteamVR tracking and Mixed VR use. So it's multi-functional and should allow for a great mix of both standalone wireless freedom (like the Quest 2) or wired high-end PCVR for the very best experience. 

The other good news is if you already own a Pimax headset, you'll be able to trade that in for a discount and be put on the priority list to own the new device too. 

If you don't own one, then the retail price of $2,399 might put you off, but it certainly sounds like it's going to be worth it. The company says the headset will start shipping in Q4 2022, so we've got a while to wait yet, but hopefully it will be worth it.  

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 27 October 2021.
