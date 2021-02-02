(Pocket-lint) - Storied startup Magic Leap will launch its second-generation AR headset in 2021, CEO Peggy Johnson has announced at Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative.

Teasing some early specs for the device, the new Magic Leap boss - who took over back in July - suggested that the next Magic Leap headset will be "50% smaller, 20% lighter, with 100% larger field of view" and release in Q4 2021 for early access.

There's little else to go on right now, which has been a consistent theme throughout the Magic Leap timeline, but this does shed a bit of light on the direction the company is heading.

After launching the eagerly anticipated Magic Leap One back in 2018 to consumers, the company pivoted to enterprise last year and began competing more with Microsoft's HoloLens, rather than Oculus and HTC.

Based on the estimates given by Johnson, we can expect the second-gen headset to weigh in just over 250g, compared to the 316g One unit, and the goggle-like design to be trimmed down somewhat.

With the field-of-view, it's a little trickier to predict what the "100% larger" hint actually means.

At this stage, it's unknown whether Magic Leap will stick to the same 4:3 aspect ratio that currently features on the One, but we suspect the 100% increase suggestion refers to is to the overall surface area. That means something like the horizontal field of view would stretch from 40-degrees to 55-degrees, rather than doubling.

As ever, though, we won't know for sure until the company officially reveals the design specs later in 2021. And when it does, expect the biggest factor in its success to be the price, and how this compares to HoloLens 2.

