Superhot VR is getting a free update in time for Christmas

(Pocket-lint) - Superhot VR remains one of our favourite virtual reality games, thanks to its brilliant take the classic bullet time gaming mechanic - turning a shooter into a 360-degree time-bending puzzle.

Since we initially reviewed it on the HTC Vive back in 2017, Superhot VR has made its way onto Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, PSVR and more. It's just as enjoyable now as it was then. But if you need a reason to play it again, then there's good news as it's now getting a free update in time for Christmas.

That update includes some new free content for those who already own the game including a brand new endless level, a new scoring system, and a fun festive soundtrack to boot.

The Boxing Day update, as it is known, also includes a leaderboard system to track your performance against your pals. On Oculus Quest, that includes Oculus Challenges where you can create mini-tournaments against your mates as well.

Along with these changes, there are a number of bug fixes being rolled out to improve your experience on PSVR and other platforms as well. So if you've never played Superhot before, now is the time. We've been using Superhot VR for a while to test out new VR headsets and are happy to report that it's still one of our all-time favourites.

To access the update, load up the game and look for the Endless floppy disk in the Hacker Room then select the Christmas tree. It's available to play from today. Have a blast!

Writing by Adrian Willings.