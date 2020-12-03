(Pocket-lint) - As the launch time grows nearer, more details are appearing about the latest outing in the Medal of Honor series.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is a new game by Respawn Entertainment that's being built for virtual reality. Another potentially fantastic adventure into World War II by the developers behind Apex Legends, Titan Fall and more.

It originally was set to be an exclusive for Oculus, but now has become available on Steam with a note that it will support the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift or Valve Index headsets and will feature both a single-player and multiplayer elements.

As if the promise of a new Medal of Honor singleplayer campaign isn't exciting enough, it seems like there's plenty to get hyped for in multiplayer mode too. There are set to be five different multiplayer modes to get stuck into including Domination, Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, Blast Radius (an explosive take on King of the Hill) and Mad Bomber mode. Respawn says we can expect dozens of maps to play on and a variety of authentic weapons to blast too.

We're expecting good things from this new Medal of Honor. Especially since the studio's head, Vince Zampella, worked on the original Medal of Honor games before moving on to co-found Infinity Ward and kick start Call of Duty towards insane popularity. Now he's back breathing new life into Medal of Honor, the results should be something special.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will be available 11 December via Steam or the Oculus Store.

Writing by Adrian Willings.