It's 2020 so basically every music festival and event of the summer is cancelled. Or so we thought. But Glastonbury's Shangri-La event organisers are here to save your bacon with an all-new virtual reality festival called Lost Horizon. Here's why it sounds very exciting indeed.

Described as "the world's largest VR music and arts festival" by the organisers, this free-to-attend festival is a real summer shindig hosted in a virtual world. So you don't need to camp. And there's no rain or mud. Sounds ideal, right?

The festival features an line-up of DJs and acts - a number of which we detail below - alongside visual artists presenting their works in a way you've never seen before.

It's all for a good cause too, raising money for The Big Issue and Amnesty International.

Although it's free to attend you can buy a premium pass for $10 (which includes exclusive art from Lost Horizon creatives, a Virtual Shirt from Instruct Studio, and more). There will also be opportunities to donate throughout the festival's weekend runtime and beyond.

The event will take place the weekend of 3 July and 4 July 2020. Here are local times for international audiences:

Daily: 15:00-03:00(+1) BST (UK)

Daily: 16:00-04:00(+1) CEST (Central Europe)

Daily: 10:00-22:00 EDT (East Coast USA)

Daily: 07:00-19:00 PDT (West Coast USA)

Daily: 23:00-11:00(+1) SGT (Singapore / HK)

This isn't just a pre-recorded event. As the organisers state: "recorded using green screen technology, artists can perform inside the virtual world as themselves or as a bespoke avatar. Inside this multiverse you can meet with your friends and make new ones, chat, dance and explore together, blag your way backstage or find a shady corner to hang out in."

Over two days and four stages there will be over 50 performances. Exact timings we don't know yet, nor a full roster or artists, but here's a selection of what the organisers have announced so far:

Fatboy Slim

Carl Cox

Jamie Jones

Peggy Gou

Seth Troxler

Sasha

John Digweed

Eats Everything

Pete Tong

Noisia

Skream

Alabama 3 (acoustic set)

Krafty Kuts

Coldcut

A.Skillz

There's a lot more besides, so for a more thorough line-up listing head over to losthorizonfestival.com

Obviously you want in. Why wouldn't you? There are a number of options on how to experience the festival.

For the full experience you'll need a PC (Mac is said to be "coming soon" - hopefully in time for the event) plus VR headset (which is entirely optional).

Using a VR headset means the ability to explore Lost Horizon as a completely interactive simulation - just like a real festival. The festival supports all PC-powered headsets, such as HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

You'll need to sign-up and download the Sansar app to take part. This means festival-goers need to be ages 13 or older.

Separate to Sansar, Lost Horizon will be launching a mobile app from 26 June 2020 - a week before the festival. This will be available for iOS and Android, covering all major devices, so be sure to check the App Store and Google Play Store on that date.

The mobile app is free and provides a bird's-eye view of each of the four festival stages, so you can watch from different viewpoints within the virtual venues.

You can also tune in by using Twitch or Beatport.