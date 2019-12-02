Can VR help cows produce more milk? Russia hopes so

Russian farmers are experimenting with virtual reality in the hope that it can help cows produce more milk.

The Ministry of Agriculture in Moscow is trialling a scheme whereby adapted VR headsets are strapped to cows faces. No, really. The cows are then virtually transported to calm landscapes and rolling fields.

It is hoped that, by providing better "environmental conditions" - in this case through proving more calming virtual rather than physical surroundings - each cow's health will be improved and, therefore, they will yield a greater quantity and quality of milk.

"The virtual reality developer, in collaboration with veterinarians and consultants, adapted human VR-glasses to take into account the structural features of a cow's head," said the Ministry in a statement.

"Numerous studies of the vision of cattle show cows better perceive shades of the red part of the spectrum and weaker green and blue tones. This enabled the virtual reality architects to create a unique summer field simulation program."

Test results were positive. Ther team recorded a decrease in anxiety and an increase in the overall mood of a herd of cows wearing headsets.

The Ministry claims that it is too early to judge whether this will result in increased milk production, but the signs are good so far.

And, if it fails, they can also let them play Trover Saves the Universe instead.