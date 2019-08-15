VR was all the rage a few years ago, and while the fuss around it has died down, some companies are still testing out enterprise uses cases.

The latest example is UK airline British Airways, which announced a new pilot program that will see it offer virtual reality headsets on select first-class flights between London’s Heathrow airport and New York’s JFK airport. Users will get to experience 2D, 3D, and 360-degree format movies, documentaries, and TV shows, as well as guided meditations in case they're afraid of flying.

Keep in mind British Airways isn't the first to test VR on flights. Qantas and Alaska Airlines have already done this, plus SkyLights previously worked with Air France and Sri Lankan Airlines to offer headsets in lounges. It will now supply British Airways with VR headsets weighing just 250 grams, which means they're a lot lighter than traditional headsets such as the ones from Oculus.

Let's also not forget that JetBlue gave Google Cardboard headsets to passengers a couple years ago so they could view content in 360 degrees. That never really went anywhere, and even in this instance, there’s no word about whether British Airways plans to bring its headsets out of first-class. We suspect this test won't go very far, but it's still interesting to see VR use-cases popping up.