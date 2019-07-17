  1. Home
All-time low: Get the Oculus Go VR headset at $42 off before Prime Day ends

- Hurry before Prime Day ends at 12pm PT

Amazon Prime Day is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean there are no more good deals to be found.

And a prime example of that is this $207 Oculus Go (64GB) VR headset. This particular model normally costs $249 at other retailers. It's down to $207 on Amazon for Prime Day, however. We ran this item through various price trackers, too, and found that the lowest price it has ever been is $219 - and that was just once, in June, oddly. So, you're saving another $12.

This is an all-time low for an already affordable device. It is a well-crafted virtual reality headset that doesn't need a smartphone or gaming PC to run, so it's incredibly affordable and open to anyone and everyone. The fact it's wireless makes it a joy to use, as well, while the focus on design comfort makes it ideal for VR newbie and experienced gamers alike. We love it.

In our review of the headset, we said, overall, the Oculus Go is a great device for watching content, playing games or connecting with friends. It's better than a Samsung Gear VR and its asking price makes the Oculus Go the obvious standalone VR headset to buy.

