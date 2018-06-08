  1. Home
Formula E 'ghost racing' app will let you race against drivers in real time

  • FE's new game should debut sometime in 2019

Those of you who are fans of Formula E will soon be able to compete against your favourite drivers.

You'll be able to do this in real-time via your mobile phone, tablet, or computer, thanks to a new online gaming platform that the FIA and Formula E has been working on with Virtually Live, a ompany that specialises in e-sports and virtual reality gaming platforms. They've developed a 'ghost racing' app format that reminds us of Forza Motorsports and Gran Turismo. However, this app uses telemetry.

The ghost racing app essentially replicates real-time racing in CGI. The result is that you will be able to virtually attend a Formula E race, whether it's in New York City or Monaco. You can watch the action, join, and even compete during the qualifying and race sessions. You can also re-watch the race after the fact, as well as clip and share the most exciting twists and turns from the game via social media.

Formula E, which didn't mention a specific release date, thinks virtual reality will become "an addition in the future", and it has published a video showing off its new app's "pre-alpha gameplay". Gamers who want to play the app can register their interest to be the first to play.

"There isn’t a specific date set - we’re expecting some time next year e.g. in 2019," a Formula E spokesperson told TheDrive.

