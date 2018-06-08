Formula E 'ghost racing' app will let you race against drivers in real time

Those of you who are fans of Formula E will soon be able to compete against your favourite drivers.

You'll be able to do this in real-time via your mobile phone, tablet, or computer, thanks to a new online gaming platform that the FIA and Formula E has been working on with Virtually Live, a ompany that specialises in e-sports and virtual reality gaming platforms. They've developed a 'ghost racing' app format that reminds us of Forza Motorsports and Gran Turismo. However, this app uses telemetry.

The ghost racing app essentially replicates real-time racing in CGI. The result is that you will be able to virtually attend a Formula E race, whether it's in New York City or Monaco. You can watch the action, join, and even compete during the qualifying and race sessions. You can also re-watch the race after the fact, as well as clip and share the most exciting twists and turns from the game via social media.

Have you got what it takes? Announcing a world first in esports, Formula E and Virtually Live to launch new ghost racing game, allowing fans to compete against drivers in real-time! https://t.co/dfCzHWjfyf — Virtually Live (@virtuallylive) June 8, 2018

Formula E, which didn't mention a specific release date, thinks virtual reality will become "an addition in the future", and it has published a video showing off its new app's "pre-alpha gameplay". Gamers who want to play the app can register their interest to be the first to play.

"There isn’t a specific date set - we’re expecting some time next year e.g. in 2019," a Formula E spokesperson told TheDrive.