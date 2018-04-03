Firefox Reality unveiled: Mozilla made a browser for AR and VR
Mozilla has announced a new version of its Firefox browser.
This version is unique because it's designed for standalone virtual reality headsets and augmented reality headsets. Called Firefox Reality, it's described as a cross-platform, privacy-friendly, open-source browser that has an interface specifically for headsets. An early demo is being tested on the HTC Vive Focus, but it’s not available for everyone yet. Mozilla hasn’t even said which headsets will support it.
It seems to look like a traditional browser that floats in a virtual space. A person will be able to navigate through pages and and scroll around with a simple VR controller. This is early days stuff at this point. Mozilla's announcement is both vague and ambitious, with the company saying things like: "Mixed reality is the wild west", and "Everything is new again, and we are constantly building and experimenting".
Keep in mind makers of VR, AR, and MR headsets and platforms, such as Oculus, Google, and Microsoft, have already developed their own browsers. Mozilla, however, wants people to use Firefox Reality on a variety of devices and not a specific headset brand. It’s also been heavily pitching itself lately as a company that doesn't harvest user data, like Google and Facebook do, and Firefox Reality won't either.
Mozilla is specifically saying that Firefox Reality will support standalone headsets, too. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.
