Oculus Go standalone VR headset expected to launch at F8 in May

Facebook-owned Oculus might launch its standalone virtual realty headset this spring, a new report has claimed.

The company is planning to launch Oculus Go at Facebook’s F8 developer conference, according to Variety. Keep in mind Facebook’s VP of AR and VR, Andrew Bosworth, tweeted last month that the conference would feature “the biggest AR/VR news from Facebook to date.” It's unclear if that news is related to the Oculus Go's launch - or if it'll be an entirely separate announcement from Facebook.

Oculus first unveiled its standalone VR headset in October 2017. Little has been said about the Oculus Go since then, but Oculus has confirmed it'll be priced at $199 once it ships, and that it is designed to be a standalone headset that sits between the $129 Samsung Gear VR and the $399 Oculus Rift. Built by Xiaomi, it won't have inside-out tracking or fully tracked motion controllers, unfortunately.

It will, however, feature a Snapdragon 821 processor and might include 32GB or 64GB of storage. The Oculus Go is expected to be a different headset from another Oculus project, codenamed Santa Cruz, which is a standalone prototype with tracking. We may hear more about Santa Cruz at F8 as well, considering HTC recently launched its Vive Pro, a higher-resolution version of the original Vive.

That headset has built-in headphones and support for a wireless adapter. HTC's also working on its own all-in-one VR headset, the Vive Focus. HTC hasn't said when it will be available, though it should be the first standalone with six-degrees-of-freedom.